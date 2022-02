Pioneer Park in Loachapoka, located 5 miles west of Auburn, will be hosting its monthly Second Saturday event at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public and is free for all. Children can make handmade valentines.

Dr. Charles Mitchell will lead a winter garden walk and talk at 9 a.m. Visit the old 1800s village where the forge will be fired up. There will be chicken gumbo and King Cakes from the cookhouse.