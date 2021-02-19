Tori Gooden Teacher of the Year at Southview Primary

By Will Fairless

Associate Editor

In its regularly scheduled board meeting on Feb. 9, the Opelika City School Board gave Tori Gooden the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year award for Southview Primary School. In the last meeting of the board, Teacher of the Year awards were given to teachers from other schools, but Gooden was not able to attend.

“For those of you that do not know Tori, she’s a second grade teacher at Southview,” said Southview principal Mary Salmon. “She’s been with us for five years. She is working on her leadership certificate at Auburn University right now; she is working on her national board certification; she’s a teacher leader; she’s a technology coordinator — really does anything and everything that could be asked of her. She is great with parents, she’s engaging. . . . She’s the one that I can go to with anything that I need; she does a great job and we’re very fortunate to have her as a teacher.”

In other business, the board:

– heard a presentation from TURNERBATSON Commercial Architects about how the design firm could work with the school system.

– approved personnel recommendations.

– approved a bid for roof replacement for Morris Avenue Intermediate School.

– approved an amendment to the budget for fiscal year 2021.

The Opelika City School board usually meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next meeting of the board is scheduled for March 30 at 4:30 p.m. in OCS’s central office (300 Simmons St.).