Tipi Miller to Lead United Way of Lee County

CONTRIBUTED BY

LEE COUNTY UNITED WAY

LEE COUNTY —

Tipi Miller, an Opelika native and seasoned nonprofit administrator for more than two decades, will begin serving as executive director of United Way of Lee County on June 1, the board of directors announced.

“The thing that I am most excited about is telling the story of United Way,” Miller said. “When a crisis such as COVID, tornadoes or hurricane hit our community, United Way is on the front line.

“But United Way is also part of everyday life for many people. When students need a backpack and supplies to be their very best in school, United Way steps in. When a family needs help with the power bill or a new mom needs support, United Way is the resource. I look forward to meeting people and sharing all the ways United Way has made our community a better place.”

For the past 13-and-a-half years, Miller has served as the executive director of Keep Opelika Beautiful. Prior to that, Miller served as membership director and business development director of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce from 2005 to 2008.

“Tipi is uniquely qualified to be the next executive director of United Way of Lee County,” said Board President Rod Cater. “Her past work experiences, deep connections within our community and familiarity with United Way and our partner agencies make her an excellent fit for this role.”

After graduating from Auburn University in 2001 in business logistics, Miller began her career at United Way of Central Alabama in Birmingham, working for four years as the transportation manager and nearly two as membership director.

“For four years, I administered a federal grant providing free transportation for welfare recipients going to work,” she said. “I also worked closely with allocations and agency relations. This experience enlightened me to the influence and impact United Way has on a community.”

In addition to her nonprofit leadership roles, Miller has also volunteered on several boards, including the Opelika City Schools Board of Education.

“For the past 16 years, I’ve had a framed United Way poster in my office that reminds me of my desire to make my community a better place,” she said. “My work with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce and Keep Opelika Beautiful have allowed me to make connections that will assist me in working with United Way of Lee County.”

In her new role, Miller said she hopes to educate Lee County residents about how often their lives intersect with United Way and how their gifts touch so many neighbors through partner agencies.

“I want to connect the dots for people,” she said. “United Way of Lee County fulfills a variety of needs, and the impact is a ripple effect throughout the community.”

Miller, who lives in Opelika with her husband and their three children, succeeds Becky Benton, who will be stepping away after leading United Way of Lee County for 25 years.

“Becky Benton has done a tremendous job of making United Way a lead organization in Lee County,” Miller said. “I look forward to carrying on the great work she has done. I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to serving the residents and agencies of Lee County.”