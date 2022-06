Hovey Defeats Whatley by One Vote

LEE COUNTY — Hovey and his wife, Anna, react to the news that Hovey beat Incumbant Tom Whatley for the Alabama Senate District 27 seat by just one vote. Turn to B9 for more information on the provisional ballot count.

“… You know, we’ve joked this whole week, after the fact, that every vote counts and obviously it comes down to one vote and it’s never been more true.”