The Boar’s Breath opens in USA Town Center

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

An authentic taste of Midwestern cuisine can be found at Boar’s Breath, the latest addition to Opelika’s USA Town Center.

Owned and operated by Missouri native Kevin Medler, the restaurant opened in the shopping center in early January. Previously a competitor on the Kansas City Barbeque Society circuit, he has made waves in Alabama’s barbecue scene since moving to the state in 2004, most notably receiving a first-place award for their ribs which are known for their signature “rib rub.”

The menu reflects Medler’s barbecue background, with meats available including bacon-wrapped chicken thighs, brisket, cajun chicken, pulled pork and ribs. There is an abundance of side options, ranging from mystic beans and German potatoes to smoked corn and Texas caviar.

Opening at 7 a.m. every morning, Medler said there are plenty of breakfast offerings available for patrons, but dishes like the bayou scramble and hot kane biscuit provide a slightly different option. At lunch, there is a $7.99 meat-and-three lunch combination, with a slight up-charge for brisket and ribs when available.

Other daily specials include Friday and Saturday’s fried catfish plate, which comes with a 7-ounce catfish fillet, three hushpuppies, house-seasoned french fries and cole slaw.

The restaurant is open everyday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dinner service on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 334-749-9229, like and follow their Facebook page or visit www.boarsbreath.com. Boar’s Breath is located in Suite 220 in USA Town Center, which is located at 1220 Fox Run Parkway.