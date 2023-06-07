SummerNight Downtown Art Walk Set for June 9

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF AUBURN /

BY SARA CUSTER

AUBURN —

The 2023 SummerNight Downtown Art Walk is almost here. Make plans to come downtown for an art-filled evening of fun on Friday, June 9, from 6 to 10 p.m.

SummerNight is a free downtown entertainment district event hosted by Auburn Parks and Recreation, the Auburn Arts Association, the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church.

Children enjoy a SummerNight Downtown Art Walk in 2021. PHOTO BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER

An artist marketplace, live music, late-night shopping and dining, as well as children’s activities, are just some of the fun features SummerNight will offer. The community is also invited to participate in the Peachy Keen Culinary Contest. Participants may enter up to three peach-themed dishes for judging and cash prizes. Entries must be turned in Friday, June 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Dean Road Recreation Center located at 307 S. Dean Road. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. on the SummerNight stage located at Toomer’s Corner.

This year, SummerNight is excited to welcome the band Eat a Peach. All from Birmingham, these four men are ready to bring a rocking good party to Auburn while paying homage to one of the greatest bands in history.

The SummerNight organizers would like to thank the following sponsors.

• Art Walk Peach Sponsors — Auburn Network, Memories in Motion, Opelika-Auburn News and STAMP

• Art Walk Community Sponsors — Auburn Bank, Auburn Flowers and Gifts, Auburn-Opelika Tourism, Auburn Productions LLC, Kate 99.9 FM, iHeartMedia, Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University, Kathy Powell State Farm, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Auburn University, Tailgate Guys/Pre-Events and The Chill Spot

• Art Walk Business Partners — Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Check It Out Balloons and Flowers, East Alabama Community Ballet and Little Italy Pizzeria

STREET CLOSURES

Please note, College Street from Thach to Tichenor avenues and Magnolia Avenue from Wright to Gay streets will be closed to traffic from 5:15 to 10:30 p.m. for the event.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, please contact the SummerNight Headquarters at 334-501-2963 or visit auburnsummernight.org.