Stone Martin Builders Recognizes Opelika Team Members

Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest home builders across Alabama and the region, announced the winners from the company’s annual award ceremony that recognizes its employees’ skill and performance. Opelika team members that were recognized included Briggs Defoor (Beyond the Call of Duty – Office), Billie Broach (Warranty Super of the Year – Field), Blake Bryant (11 Month Warranty Super – Field), Erin Johnson (Takes the Initiative – Office), Michelle Thaxton (Customer Service – Office), John Vawter (Super of the Year – Field) and Kim Murphy (Salesperson of the Year – Sales). The Opelika sales agent team also received the Above and Beyond – Sales award.

“Every year, we honor Stone Martin Builders team members whose impeccable craftmanship and care have made the home building experience top-notch for hundreds of families in our communities,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “Our exponential growth and achievements would not be possible without all of the members of our teams. I am grateful for their commitment to uplifting our company culture and exceeding expectations for our customers.”

The recipients were selected due to multiple factors, including the number of homes closed, survey score, teamwork and consistency.

“We are so proud of our team members who are committed to building stronger and more connected neighborhoods,” said Sarah Martin, vice president of sales of SMB. “Opelika is flourishing with opportunity and growth. With people like Briggs, Billie, Blake, Erin, Michelle, John and Kim on our team, we know families will look forward to coming to their home every day and creating lifelong memories.”

In total, 17 employees across the Auburn, Dothan, Georgia, Huntsville, Montgomery, Opelika, Pike Road, Prattville and Wetumpka markets were recognized for work performance in sales, production and customer service.

ABOUT STONE MARTIN BUILDERS

Based in the Auburn-Opelika area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout Alabama and Georgia, including Huntsville, Athens, Prattville, Montgomery, Auburn/Opelika, Dothan and Columbus, Georgia. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2022 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at www.stonemartinbuilders.com.