Standard Deluxe Celebrates 30th Anniversary with the Fall Boogie Oct. 15 to 17

CONTRIBUTED

TO THE OBSERVER

It’s been 30 years since artist, printmaker and music presenter Scott Peek renovated a 1930s cotton warehouse in the tiny town of Waverly, Alabama, turning the space into a silkscreen print shop — the start of his business, Standard Deluxe. Over the past three decades, Standard Deluxe has established itself as a guidepost for creative arts in the Southeast, with the renowned design and print shop, the intimate Little House music venue and a variety of outdoor events, including the Old 280 Boogie, featuring musicians, visual artists and chefs. Some of the most magical nights of music in the south happen amongst the tall Alabama pines on the gorgeous grounds of Standard Deluxe. Coming up Oct. 15-17 is the Fall Boogie — a chance to join the 30th anniversary festivities and experience an exceptional lineup of musicians, an array of visual arts vendors and delicious food.

Just north of Auburn and Opelika and less than two hours from Birmingham and Atlanta, a visit to Standard Deluxe is an ideal daytrip or weekend getaway. Peek has grown Standard Deluxe’s reputation within the music industry and has developed one of the most significant cultural hot spots in the south by designing and refurbishing buildings that make up the grounds of Standard Deluxe — beloved by touring musicians and audience members alike. Alabama musician Lee Bains III, who has performed at Standard Deluxe many times and will be featured at the upcoming Fall Boogie, stated, “Scott has managed to cultivate in Standard Deluxe a strong aesthetic voice, one that is clearly rooted in his own sense of place and righteousness.” The Alabama State Council on the Arts has awarded Peek the 2021 Design Fellowship, acknowledging his work as an Alabama artist and creative space maker over the past 30 years.

Visitors to Standard Deluxe’s Fall Boogie can expect an entertaining time in a one-of-a-kind space that fosters community and honors the homegrown, do-it-yourself values of Alabama. Garden and Gun wrote: “… the Boogie has built a strong track record, with previous performers including Jason Isbell and Alabama Shakes before they began selling out to far bigger venues.

The outdoor event has limited capacity, allowing for social distancing on the big, grassy lawn. Single day tickets and three-day passes are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.standarddeluxe.com.