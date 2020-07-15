Sportsplex to host virtual kids triathlon Aug. 1

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center is hosting a virtual kids triathlon for children 6 to 15 years of age on Aug. 1.

Pre-registration is required. Participants will compete based on their ages. The two competitions will consist of the Kids Tri and the Small Fry Tri. The age divisions are separated into ages 6 to 8, 9 to 11, and 12 to 15.

Participants will compete based on their ages as of Dec. 31, 2020. 5-year-olds may participate in the Kids Tri or the Small Fry Tri. A paper registration (deadline July 17) is required for 5-year-olds to compete.

Registration is $30 per child until July 21. The price will increase to $35 per child after July 21. There will be a $5-per-child discount for families registering three or more children at a time.

When asked the importance of children staying active during this time, the race director Nicole Carter said, “Incredibly important for families to stay active right now for their physical and mental health. Get outdoors. Our children need less electronic time and more outside time.”

The race proceeds will benefit the local American Cancer Society. The Sportsplex Tri For Kids began as a dream of Nicole Carter, Sarah Herren and Kimberly Myers. The first race was held in 2012. They’re hosting a virtual race this year in an effort to keep kids active.

To register for the race visit www.sportsplextriforkids.com/race-info/.

To find out more information about the race visit www.facebook.com/SportsplexTriForKids.

For more information or questions, contact sportsplextriforkids@gmail.com.