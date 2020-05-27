Southern Union offers scholarships to area seniors

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Area high school students have received scholarship offers valued at more than $1 million to attend Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) this fall.

SUSCC awards various institutional scholarships to incoming freshmen each year. Presidential Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have exhibited academic excellence and leadership in their school and community. Performing Arts scholarships are awarded for outstanding talent in the fine arts. Technical Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who want to complete a technical program.

Ambassador Scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools. These students will serve as official student hosts and hostesses of the college. Partial scholarships cover tuition and mandatory fees for six credit hours. Athletic Scholarships are awarded for exceptional athletic performance. Counselor’s Leadership Scholarships are available for one semester to students for summer or fall term immediately following high school graduation. These scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated leadership and are chosen by their respective high schools.

“We are excited to offer these outstanding students scholarships to further their education at Southern Union State Community College,” said director of enrollment management, Dr. Jordan Holladay. “The success they have already shown in academics, fine arts, athletics and extracurricular activities will make them an asset to our student body. We look forward to welcoming them on our campuses this year!”

Auburn High School:

– Grace Langston (Presidential Scholarship)

– Haylee Dubose (Presidential Scholarship)

– Kylie Jones (Presidential Scholarship)

– Cameron Chavis (Presidential Scholarship)

– Madison Rife (Presidential Scholarship)

– Russell Jacoway (Presidential and Technical Scholarships)

– Nasir Hagan (Presidential and Technical Scholarships)

– Alleigh Bowman (Ambassador Scholarship)

– Amelia Best (Performing Arts Scholarship in Dance)

– Elijah Jenkins (Technical Scholarship)

– Samuel Stoll (Technical Scholarship)

– Avery Beard (Technical Scholarship)

– Abbey Lane (Partial Scholarship)

Ballard Christian School:

– Ethan Ballard (Presidential Scholarship)

– Lane Starling (Technical Scholarship)

Beauregard High School:

– Daisy Gilmer (Presidential Scholarship)

– Kenneth Capps (Presidential Scholarship)

– Charles Gilmer (Presidential Scholarship)

– Angela Rivera Gomez (Presidential Scholarship)

– Alexa Broach (Presidential Scholarship)

– Jacob Furmanek (Presidential Scholarship)

– Johnny Frazier (Presidential Scholarship)

– Christopher Stone (Presidential Scholarship)

– Annabel Dawson (Presidential Scholarship)

– Matthew Coleman (Presidential Scholarship)

– Reese Henderson (Presidential Scholarship)

– Katherine Senn (Ambassador Scholarship)

– Johnathan Brackett (Performing Arts Scholarship in Music)

– Jacob Pierce (Technical Scholarship)

– Blake Blackmon (Technical Scholarship)

– William Beckwith (Technical Scholarship)

Beulah High School:

– Cierra Heath (Presidential Scholarship)

Discovery Christian School:

– Henry May (Presidential Scholarship)

– Sadie Sawyer (Presidential Scholarship)

– Kayleigh Scarborough (Presidential Scholarship)

Lee Scott Academy:

– Emily Wooten (Presidential Scholarship)

– Mark Ingram (Presidential and Technical Scholarships)

– Mary Baxley Smith (Presidential Scholarship)

– Matthew Dorough (Presidential Scholarship)

Loachapoka High School:

– LaDerrial Thomas(Presidential Scholarship)

– Jakiah Wilson (Presidential Scholarship)

– Jarmichael Slaughter (Presidential Scholarship)

– Demontrey Moore (Technical Scholarship)

– Kenya Hewitt (Technical Scholarship)

Opelika High School:

– Hannah Thrash (Presidential Scholarship)

– Avery Davis (Presidential Scholarship)

– Ethan Cone (Presidential Scholarship)

– Harper Hollon (Presidential Scholarship)

– Takhia Mims (Presidential Scholarship)

– Raeden Gagliano (Presidential Scholarship)

– Jada Ware (Presidential Scholarship)

– Andrew Shoemaker (Presidential Scholarship)

– Hannah Hill (Presidential Scholarship)

– Nakia Stinson (Presidential Scholarship)

– Noah Mills (Technical Scholarship)

– Jackson Burdell (Technical Scholarship)

– Kate Scullen (Technical Scholarship)

– Yuvraj Sudan (Technical Scholarship)

– Tyler Burnette (Technical Scholarship)

– Skarlett Alcorn (Partial Scholarship)

Saugahatchee Christian Academy:

– Martha Marchio (Performing Arts Scholarship in Music)

Smiths Station High School:

– Anna Prather (Presidential Scholarship)

– Avery Carpenter (Presidential Scholarship)

– Christine Kounter (Presidential Scholarship)

– Evan Smith (Presidential Scholarship)

– Jocelyn Strickland (Presidential Scholarship)

– Elizabeth Watson (Presidential Scholarship)

– Jacob Daniel (Presidential Scholarship)

– Allison Willis (Presidential Scholarship)

– Campbell Wallace (Presidential Scholarship)

– Jackson Huguley (Presidential Scholarship)

– Asiah Wiggins (Athletic Scholarship for Volleyball

– Savannah Taylor (Athletic Scholarship for Softball)

– Summer Lawrence (Athletic Scholarship for Softball)

Trinity Christian School:

– Steffany Arce (Presidential Scholarship) and

– Rebekah Brown (Presidential Scholarship).