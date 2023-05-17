Sarah “Sally” Buchanan Vann, 76, died March 30, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina, where she was residing with her daughter and son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Sally was born in Oakridge, Tennessee, to A.M. (Macy) and Catherine (Kitty) Buchanan. She grew up in Opelika. She graduated from Opelika High School and attended Auburn University. Sally worked for many years at the Lee County Commission, serving the last several years prior to her retirement as assistant county administrator. Following her retirement from the Lee County Commission, Sally continued her service in local government working Lee County E911. Sally was married to the late Kenneth Vann. She and Kenneth enjoyed many years with their large, blended family, and she particularly enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cats. Sally also enjoyed travelling with her husband, her family and with her lifelong Girl Scout friends. Sally was fond of reading, spending time in the yard, and was often found on her front porch.

Sally was preceded by her husband, Kenneth Espy Vann, and her stepdaughter, Holly Vann Remick. She is survived by her children Mary Catherine (Danny) Bradford, Scott Easton and Leslie Vann (Phil) Lazrovitch; her brothers Bob (Ardine) Buchanan and Bill (Sandy) Buchanan; grandchildren Stephen (Kayla) Bradford, Sarah Beth Bradford (Lucas) Tribble, Will Bradford, Sam Easton, Kenneth Mott, Kayla Remick, John-Michael Remick, Ariail Lazrovitch and Morgann Lazrovitch; and two great-grandsons.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 2616 Lee Road 243, Smiths Station, Alabama, on Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Columbus chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or the Lee County Humane Society.