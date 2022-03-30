Sam Hendrix Discusses Book with SAR

Sam Hendrix, author of the popular book, “Auburn: A History in Street Names”, was the guest speaker at the Richard Henry Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) March 2022 Chapter Meeting.

The Second Printing of Hendrix’s book is forthcoming and will be available for purchase at local bookstores soon.

Proceeds from the book sales will fund an endowment at Auburn University to provide academic summer camp scholarships for Auburn Youth Programs. This will help cover the cost of registration, lodging and meals for local youth to participate in week-long academic summer camps at Auburn.

Pictured from Left to Right are RHL SAR Chapter President Bob Harris and Hendrix