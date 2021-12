Opelika’s Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express event is scheduled for Dec. 10 through 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. Come take a train ride through the lights and enjoy food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, musical entertainment and a Christmas Market. Train rides are $2 per ride CASH ONLY. The event is held at the Municipal¬† Park located at 700 5th Ave. in Opelika.