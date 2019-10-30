Prattville claws Smiths Station 49-21 Friday night, hands Panthers seventh-conse

By Morgan Bryce

Heading into the second quarter in a 14-14 tie with Prattville last Friday, Smiths Station’s football team seemed like it was on the verge of pulling off a major upset.

However, 28 unanswered second-quarter points by the home-standing Lions sealed those hopes, eventually ending in a 49-21 defeat for the Panthers, their seventh-consecutive loss this season.

Junior quarterback Jacob Blackmon was on fire in the first half, completing 5-of-11 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Corey Minton and Cianan Williams.

Prattville’s potent passing attack carved up the Smiths Station defense, accounting for three of the four touchdowns scored in the second quarter. Junior tight end Spencer Roy recovered a Smiths Station fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half to help extend his team’s lead to 42-14.

Neither team was able to score in the third quarter.

Smiths Station trimmed the Lion lead to 21 points early in the fourth quarter after Blackmon connected with Williams on a 26-yard TD pass for his second scoring catch of the night.

After back-to-back defensive stands by both teams, Prattville’s salted the game away with a long touchdown pass at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter to re-extend their lead to four scores.

Smiths Station’s offense finished with 253 total yards. Blackmon finished 6-of-15 passing for 152 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Williams was the top receiver with receptions for 76 and the two aforementioned scores.

Senior running back Jara Nelms led with 10 carries for 50 yards followed by Blackmon’s 44.

No defensive or special teams stats were available for this game.

Eliminated from playoff contention, Smiths Station (2-7 overall, 0-5 in region play) will conclude their regular season with a matchup against non-region opponent Eufaula. The Tigers are 7-2 overall this season and fresh off a 20-7 win against G.W. Carver.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.S.T. at Panther Stadium, which is located behind Smiths Station Baptist Church at 2460 Lee Road 430.