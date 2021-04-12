OTC and O-Grows to offer collaborative camp

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Camps are back on this summer and the Opelika Theatre Company and O-Grows are offering their own collaborative summer camp this year.

“Theatre Buds” will offer children a chance to experience both the theatre and gardening in one camp, offered for two weeks in June, said a release from Marty Moore, Opelika Theatre Company artistic director.

“Campers will learn how theatre, gardens and nature can all tie in together,” Moore said. “Campers will write the script, music, edit, build their own sets and props, act, sing, dance and tech the performance that will culminate with a special production for parents and guests, socially distanced, of course.”

The camp is for children ages five through 17 and will be held from June 7-11 and again from June 14-18 at the Southside Center for the Arts.

Each day, campers will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and leave at 4:30 p.m.

Reservations opened on April 5 on the Opelika Theatre Company website (www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/home).

Applications opened April 5 and the cost for the camp is $140 per camper, though there will be discounted rates available for families, Moore said.

“Non-refundable deposits can be made to reserve campers spot,” she said. “Balance due by June 3.”

The O-Grows Spring Opening will be held April 10 and more information will be available at that event, Moore said.

For more information, call or text 344-663-2593 or 334-663-4480.