Opelika to swear in council members on Nov. 2

city of Opelika

The Opelika City Council is calling a special organizational meeting that will be held on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

NORRIS WARD 2

There will be a Swearing in Ceremony and Signing of Oaths of Office with Mayor Gary Fuller, George Allen (Ward 1), Erica Baker Norris (Ward 2), Robert Lofton (Ward 3), Eddie Smith (Ward 4) and Todd Rauch (Ward 5). In addition, the new council will elect a Council President and Council President Pro-Tempore.

LOFTON WARD 3

For more information, contact Opelika City Clerk Russell Jones at 334-705-5110.