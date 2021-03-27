Opelika Main Street installs new downtown pole banners

Contributed by Opelika Main Street

Opelika Main Street has installed new pole banners throughout Historic Downtown Opelika.

The new banners replaced aging ones installed several years back. Designed by downtown-based ad agency Baker Street Digital, the new banners will be changed out throughout the year to promote different holidays and seasons.

“These new banners will enhance the look of our downtown while also promoting the community,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Beautification projects such as these help us attract new businesses and visitors into downtown Opelika.”

The banners were funded by grants from the Alabama Power Foundation and the City of Opelika.

