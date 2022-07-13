Opelika Chamber of Commerce Welcomes 2022-23 20 Under 40 Class

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA ––

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022-23 class of 20 Under 40.

The 20 Under 40 program, under the direction of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, is a class comprised of 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of the city’s future.

The 20 Under 40 Board had numerous applications submitted making it a competitive application process. The purpose of the program is to bring together young professionals from diverse professions and backgrounds on a regular basis to learn about the various aspects of the intricate workings of a city, school system, business, industry and public service to give them a better understanding of how all of these separate entities come together to create a working, viable community.

The 20 Under 40 Board of Directors and Opelika Chamber are pleased to announce the following class members:

• Joel Alvarado, Baxter International

• Walker Beams, Keller Williams Realty

• Mary Katherine Brasher, Himmelwright, Huguley & Boles

• Darin Brown, Garan, Inc.

• Jacob Danford, Café 123

• Savannah Douglas, Golden State Foods

• Natalie Downs

• Leif Espelund, Heritage House

• Karen Gilmore, AO Tourism

• Stephanie Graham, Alfa Insurance

•Jessica Henderson, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• Courtney Jones, City of Opelika

•Anna Jones, Opelika Public Library

•Taft Ledbetter, The Talons Group

• Tamarcus Milner, Opelika Learning Center

•Catherine Olen, Opelika Chamber

• Eric Perry, Machen McChesney

• Austin Puckett, East Alabama Health

• Meghan Taylor, Ferguson Enterprises

•Antez Tolbert, Golden State Foods

• Preston Winkles, The Bottling Plant Event Center

•Tiffany Yelder, Opelika City Schools.

“We are excited for the 2022-2023 20 Under 40 Class,” said Rosanna McGinnis, chairman of the 20 under 40 Board of Directors. “This year features an excellent group of professionals who are prepared to learn more about Opelika and are committed to improving our already fantastic community.”

The 20 under 40 program has continued to be a success for the Opelika community since its beginning in 2006. This year’s class will undergo intensive training on all things Opelika from a governmental, economic and community centered perspective.

Throughout the year, the class will meet regularly and work collectively on a service project that will culminate with their graduation on May 23. We are proud of the work that this program does to help shape young leaders within the Opelika community.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

For more than 80 years the Opelika Chamber has been working every day to build bridges, cultivate community, and elevate business. Recognized for their operational best practices among 501(c)6 not-for-profit Chambers of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber is one of only 3 5-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama. Representing more than 800 businesses and almost 20,000 employees, the Opelika Chamber connects businesses to each other and to new ideas, helps them grow and expands their influence, provides education & leadership development opportunities, and builds community among citizens and business owners alike.