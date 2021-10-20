Opelika Chamber Forms Minority Business Council

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the formation of the Minority Business Council (MBC). The purpose of the Minority Business Council is to foster growth and networking for minority businesses through targeted programming and events, and to be a resource to minority business owners in our community.

Opelika Chamber board members, Nicholas Armistead and Ayanna Thomas serve as chair & co-chair of this executive committee. Armistead said, “I am excited to see the chamber intentionally create an environment to help grow and support minority businesses within our community.”

Members of the Opelika Chamber were recently surveyed to gauge interest in these efforts and to garner feedback surrounding the needs and priorities of minority businesses in Opelika. President & CEO, Ali Rauch, said, “we were very pleased to see interest and engagement in the formation of the MBC, and most importantly, to see the level of commitment to inclusivity among our membership. This council is committed to helping our chamber membership look more like our community, and I’m grateful to be a part of this impactful opportunity.”

Members of the Minority Business Council executive committee include:

• Nicholas Armistead, Keller Williams (chair)

• Ayanna Thomas, Lee-Russell Council of Governments (co-chair)

• Jeffery Harris, Harris Funeral Home

• Eric McDade, State Farm

• Tiffany Gibson-Pitts, Girls STEPS, Inc

• Angela George, O Town Ice Cream

• Vic Patel, La Quinta Inn & Suites

• Nitda Louangkhoth, the grazer co.

• Ernie Rains, Rock ‘N Roll Pinball

• Maritza Gamble, Hanwha

• Luis Saavedra, Boonie Hat Coffee Company

• JArthur Grubbs, CyberSecurity Solutions, LLC

•Altumura Rosencrantz, Insure with A Rose

• Kendra Nix, 5X Environmental

The MBC will be charged with finding ways to get the minority business community more engaged in current events and programming as well as find ways to remove barriers that some minority businesses may face. To sign up for future event announcements, visit www.opelikachamber.com/communication. If your business is interested in sponsoring future MBC initiatives, contact Mackenzie@opelikachamber.com.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for more than 80 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, president and CEO, the team works diligently to fulfill the mission to build economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement.