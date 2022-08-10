Oliver Unveils Plaque at Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail

Friends, Lee County Master Gardeners and the city of Opelika honored Billie Oliver at a plaque unveiling Aug. 3 at the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail. Oliver, who was the architect behind the trail, expressed her appreciation for the honor and her love for the native plants present along the trail. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Master Gardener Dennis Pinkard and Municipal Area Supervisor Matt Battles of Opelika Parks and Recreation shared remarks as well. The Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail is located at Municipal Park in Opelika.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER