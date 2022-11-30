OHS’s Williams Commits to AU

Opelika senior defensive end Brenton Williams announced Monday his commitment to continue his athletics journey at Auburn University. Williams is a 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pound 3-star prospect, and received an offer from the Tigers earlier this month. Williams is ranked as the No. 1,260 recruit in his class according to 247Sports, and is the 13th commitment to the Tigers’ class of 2023. “Committed to HOME,” Williams said on Twitter when he made the announcement. The early signing period for high school athletes, when the commitments can put pen to paper, begins Dec. 21.