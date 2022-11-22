OHS Swimmers Qualify for State

OPELIKA —

Seven OHS swimmers qualified for the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet, Dec. 2 and 3 at Martin Aquatics Center on the AU campus. The following is list of those qualified and where they placed in the sectional meet:

Bryan McEntire

– 2nd – 100m Freestyle

– 2nd – 100m Backstroke

Sarah Bush, Mylee Bordeaux, Presley Mullins and Grace Nelson

– 1st – Freestyle relay

– 4th – Medley relay

Aniston McGhee

– 10th – 100m breaststroke

Sarah Bush

– 1st – 50m Freestyle

– 1st – 100m Freestyle

OHS BASKETBALL

Opelika High School boys opened the 2022-23 season with a 68-61 loss at Enterprise, the defending 7A champions. This is a difficult opener for the Bulldogs, and I applaud OHS head coach Wesley Button for adding Enterprise to his schedule.

Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by DJ Harris’s game high 14 points. Isaiah Knight scored 10 points; Roman Gagliano and Knox Chase added nine points each.

“We didn’t play bad but could have played better,” Button said. “This was a good first game, and I am proud of my guys for playing the entire game and not quitting. We cut it to three with two minutes left … but could not finish.”

The OHS Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Enterprise, 57-51, last Friday at the EHS gym. Opelika led the entire game, including several double-digit leads, before winning by six points. Head coach Blake Smalley played with one senior due to some unfortunate personal matters with the other three seniors.

“I am so proud of this team,” Smalley said. “We played with one senior because of a family death and injuries. I hate that for the girls involved but tonight is a very very good win.”

Naomi Whack led OHS with 15 points, followed by Cherdi Daniels’ 11 points and Jas McCloud’s added nine.

Opelika’s first home game will be Dec. 2, against Loachapoka. The varsity girls’ game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 7 p.m.

AISA CHAMPIONSHIP/AHSAA SUPER 7 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The high school football season is over for the AISA, but the AHSAA still has the Super 7 football championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium (Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2).

The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors, led by head coach Buster Daniel, captured the 3A Alabama Independent School Association Championship last Thursday at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Lee-Scott finished with a perfect 12-0 record, beating rival Glenwood 35-21 to earn the State Championship for the first time since coach Joe Wilson led LSA to a title in 1994.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 football championship will be held Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn High girls and boys” football teams will both play Wednesday, Nov. 30. The AHS girls will play Oxford at 2 p.m. in the Flag Football Championship game. Auburn will play Thompson in the 7A Championship game at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gofan.co.

Classes 1A through 6A will play two games in each class (semifinal games) Friday night to decide the remaining six pairings.

The cities of Auburn and Opelika, along with AO Tourism and Auburn University, host the Super 7 Championship.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1310, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.