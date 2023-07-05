OHS Football Ready for 2023

OPINION —

The Opelika High School Bulldog football team recently finished up six weeks of workouts, including 7-on-7 tournaments and drills and team camps. Head coach Erik Speakman enters his 24th season at OHS and 7th season as the Bulldog’s head coach. Speaking on the “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports the Game (910-1310), Speakman talked about the 2023 team and expectations. The following is a summary of our conversation.

Speakman said he was pleased with the six-week workout period with the exception of players attending individual college camps. More college teams are holding individual camps that attract players who would normally be with the team working out.

Returning quarterback Roman Gagliano, perhaps the most prolific offensive player on the team, has picked up several college offers including his latest from Georgia Southern. The rising senior visited BYU and Penn State but has not received a formal offer from either school. Look for Gagliano’s popularity among college coaches to continue to rise as they watch him play and see his leadership skills and football IQ.

Speakman said Auburn High School transfer Tyler Johnston is the number two quarterback as of today. Other players on offense looking to put up numbers include: receivers Jamari Miller and Jordan Tolbert, Brody Jones and Bennett Young and Calvin Hughley, and running backs Tommy Johnson and Javion Williams. In 2022, Williams’ season ended abruptly after an injury kept him sidelined. Speakman feels like he will have an explosive 2023 season.

Defensively, Devin Dixon, Tyree Pitts, Cory Ingram and JP Phillips return in the secondary, giving the Dogs several players to rotate. The defensive line should be big with Amari Smiley, Malik Autrey, Jaqie Lighfoot and Malik Jackson.

Speakman said the Bulldogs will play a bunch of juniors and sophomores because of a small senior class. Speakman said the senior class is small due to Covid. These students were in the eighth grade and missed normal opportunities afforded to eighth graders on a normal year. The eighth graders did not meet with the coaching staff one on one, instead in a zoom meeting, etc.

Special teams are led by Will Carroll and Johnny Cescena. Both are dependable based on last season’s efforts. Carroll will handle extra points and Cescena will have the remaining kicks. Zion Henderson and Reese Beasley will compete for the punting duties along with Gagliano. Speakman made a comment about the problems for opposing teams when Gagliono lines up at punter.

The team returns after the July 4 break to run, condition and start to work on special teams, and the students will have the last week of July off before starting practice Aug. 7. Opelika opens the season Aug. 25 in the Kickoff Classic at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

Opelika Athletics emailed parents of student-athletes last week with a copy of the Athletic Handbook for athletes, parents and coaches, approved by OCS Board June 27. The first Athletic Code of Conduct, which addressed many items including personal hygiene, drug testing policies, a grooming policy, academics, etc. was implemented under coach Spence McCracken and then principal Stan Cox.

I will expand on the new athletic handbook in next week’s column.

DBB STATE TOURNAMENT (13- AND 14-YEAR OLDS) WEST RIDGE PARK JULY 7 THROUGH 9

The Alabama DBB (Dixie Boys Baseball) State Tournament will be held at West Ridge Park, July 7 through 9. The three-day double elimination tournament features 10 teams, including two Junior DBB (13U) all-star teams, both of whom are playing for a birth in the DBB World Series in Virginia (14U) and Opelika (13U).

Opelika plays Montgomery American in its first game, Friday (July 7) at 8 p.m. on Harrelson Field.

Greenville and Bellingrath will square off in game one at 3:30 p.m. A brief Opening Ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 6 p.m. games — Dothan versus Montgomery Southern and the 13U teams Beulah and Dothan. The two 8 p.m. games are Geneva versus Troy and Opelika against American.

The following players will represent Opelika DBB all-star team in the state tournament: Ethan Phipps, Toby Miller, Kason Kalla, Jackson Cummings, Jacob Patterson, Troy Toungett, Tripp O’Donnel, Isiah Grey, Brayden Bunn, Tyson Prince and Austin Barber. The manager is Jeff Miller, along with other coaches Phillip Phipps and Jeff Gann.

PERSONAL

On June 1, I had a medical issue arise causing me to have surgery within four days of discovering. The surgery was successful despite being extensive and required the use of the most modern technological equipment available. I returned home five days after surgery to continue to recover. Thank you for the prayers, well wishes and encouragement.

Thanks to The Observer for understanding my situation, allowing me time to concentrate on healing and rest. Special thanks to my brother Lance, mother and my family, Terri Poe (CNA-UAB Hospital), all my doctors in Opelika and Birmingham — Dr. Mcgehee, Dr. Patton, Dr. Gray, Dr. Corey, Dr. Purvis and Dr. Wood — and to the staff and members of my church, First Baptist Opelika, including Dr. Jeff Meyers. Also, a special thanks is due to Jeff Sasser.

Thank you and God bless!

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.