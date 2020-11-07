OCS Board approves first out-of-state field trip since COVID started

By Will Fairless

Associate Editor

The Opelika City School Board approved the first out-of-state school trip since the COVID-19 pandemic started during its regularly scheduled board meeting on Oct. 27.

The field trip is for Opelika High School students to go to the Cook Around the World Culinary Competition in Orlando from April 23-26.

J Kevin Royal, the board’s chairman, said of that second item on the agenda, “I love the optimism of item number two. I’m hoping, I’m rooting for item number two in a big way. Out-of-state field trip request for next spring; I sure hope that can happen.”

In other business, the board:

Approved personnel recommendations

Heard a presentation of the school incident report by Kenneth Burton, assistant superintendent of administration

Heard the monthly financial report for August 2020

Heard the monthly child nutrition report for August 2020

The Opelika City School board usually meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The November and December board meetings have been combined into one, to be held Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. in OCS’s central office (300 Simmons St.).