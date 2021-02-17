Observer NOAA Weather Radio giveaway

By Opelika Observer staff

In remembrance of the tornadoes that came through Lee County on March 3, 2019, and in the name of preparedness against such disasters, the Observer will be giving away three NOAA Weather Radios over the course of the next few weeks.

It is important to have plans for severe weather within families, and we want to encourage all our readers to create and practice such plans; it could save lives.

To find out how to win one of the radios, visit our Facebook page (Opelika Observer) and follow the instructions found in a post there, or email michelle@opelikaobserver.com