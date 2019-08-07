NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF WALTER H. GRIMES, DECEASED
CASE NO. 2019-B-122
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Dorothy R. Grimes as Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter H. Grimes, deceased, on July 23, 2019 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Dorothy R. Grimes
Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter H. Grimes, Deceased
Legal Run 8/7/19, 8/14/19 & 8/21/19

