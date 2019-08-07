IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF WALTER H. GRIMES, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2019-B-122

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Dorothy R. Grimes as Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter H. Grimes, deceased, on July 23, 2019 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Dorothy R. Grimes

Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter H. Grimes, Deceased

