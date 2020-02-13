NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Probate Court, Lee County

Estate of: Debra Jean Obert a/k/a Debra Moi Obert, deceased )

Case No: 2020-018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTMENTARY of Debra Jean Obert a/k/a Debra Moi Obert deceased having been granted to Abigail Newman Layfield on the 17th day of

January, 2020 , by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all person having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Abigail Newman Layfield

James M. Ivins

Attorney for

Abigail Newman Layfield

1408 Broad Street

Phenix City, AL 36867 Phone: 334-298-0607

Legal Run 02/12/2020, 02/19/2020 & 02/26/2020