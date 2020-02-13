NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Probate Court, Lee County
Estate of: Debra Jean Obert a/k/a Debra Moi Obert, deceased )
Case No: 2020-018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS TESTMENTARY of Debra Jean Obert a/k/a Debra Moi Obert deceased having been granted to Abigail Newman Layfield on the 17th day of
January, 2020 , by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all person having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Abigail Newman Layfield
James M. Ivins
Attorney for
Abigail Newman Layfield
1408 Broad Street
Phenix City, AL 36867 Phone: 334-298-0607
Legal Run 02/12/2020, 02/19/2020 & 02/26/2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS