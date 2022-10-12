NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given the L&K Contracting Co., Inc. has completed the work on Proposed Booster Pump Station and Water Line Improvements project for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority; GMC Project No.

CMGM190165(2). Any person(s) having a claim against the project should notify Wheeler Crook, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice. L&K Contracting Co., Inc., 4506 Hartford Hwy., Taylor, AL 36305, AL License# 21631.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CIVIL ACTION NO: CV-2022-900189.00

VIOLA REID,

Plaintiff, vs.

From the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 19, Range 25, Lee County, Alabama, run north along the west line of saidSection 33 for 571.5 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be here described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run north along said western section line 295 feet; thence east 295 feet; thence south 295 feet; thence west 295 feet to the point of beginning containing 2 acres, more or less, and being a part of the property conveyed to the said Josh Mathews, Jr., deceased, by warranty deed from William Baggett and wife, Miriah Baggett, dated December 4, 1913, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Deed Book 108 at Page 45. AND

MARGARET PRUITTE, KELVIN MATHEWS AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES,

including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons

claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Publisher, The Opelika Observer – Upon consideration of the Request for Service by Publication hereto filed by the Plaintiff in the above-styled cause of action, it is therefore ORDERED that service of process upon the following Defendants: KELVIN MATHEWS AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, shall be affected by publication.

Therefore, you are hereby commanded to publish the following Notice of Action in accordance with Rule 4.3(d) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure for four (4) successive weeks in The Opelika Observer.

DONE this the 26th day of September, 2022.

/s/MARY B. ROBERSON CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

22047

Sealed bids will be received, opened, and read aloud in public session for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required by the City of Opelika for DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL, for the City of Opelika until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, Monday, October 24, 2022, at Opelika City Hall Conference Room 1st floor at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, Alabama. Qualified contractors are invited to bid.

The bidder expressly acknowledges, to and for the benefit of the CITY, that this Agreement may be funded with federal monies and, therefore bidder expressly warrants and agrees that it shall at times comply with all applicable federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations. For more information about the Federal regulations visit the website http://gpoaccess.gov/index.htm

Emergency Debris Removal

The City of Opelika is soliciting bids to provide Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services following an event within the city limits and some rights-of-way that may be outside the corporate limits of Opelika, Alabama.

Plans, Specifications, Invitation to Bid, addenda, and other related documents may be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/292/Purchasing. Questions or comments pertaining to this proposal must be sent to the Public Works Director, Mike Hilyer before October 10th at 4:00 p.m.

Guarantee will be required with each bid as follows: At least five (5) percent of the amount of bid in the form of a certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama. Contractor may be required to provide the following bonds: Payment and Performance, Labor and Material Bond.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803. Attn.: Emergency Debris Removal

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license must be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed bid.

LILLIE FINLEY

PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF MARCUS DUNCAN MOREMAN, JR., DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of September, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 23rd day of September, 2022.

MARCUS DUNCAN MOREMAN, III

MELISSA A. KING

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Mortgage executed on the 9th day of April, 2020, by Sylvia Tatum, as Mortgagor in favor of Sanport Housing, LLC, as Mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 4561, at Page 914, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on Thursday, November 10, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said Mortgage and Mortgage Modification, situated in Lee, Alabama, to-wit:

“Lot 12, Block 7, MEADOWVIEW ACRES SUBDIVISION, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof record in Town Plat Book 13, at Page 173, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.”

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Sanport Housing, LLC, Mortgagee

Brandon F. Poticny

Davis, Bingham, Hudson & Buckner, P.C. Attorney for Mortgagee

724 N. Dean Road, Suite 100, Auburn, AL 36830

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELIJAH POPE, Plaintiff, v.

JACALVIOUS MARQUEZ RICKS, WINGS ETC., DAVID DELANEY, KEENAN DAUGHTRY, et al., Defendants.

Case No.: 2021-9004400

NOTICE BY PUBICATION

Attention Jacalvious Marquez Ricks, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. On December 23, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Case No. CV- 2021– 9004400. Said case is related to an incident between yourself and the plaintiff, resulting on or about the date of January 17, 2021. The plaintiff has filed a lawsuit against you alleging damages for the personal injuries they sustained during the incident. Per Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, as the Circuit Court of Lee County, has granted service by publication, this publication serves as proper notice to Jacalvious Marquez Ricks of the aforementioned legal claim. Therefore, Jacalvious Marquez Ricks has thirty (30) days on or before Oct. 27, 2022, (the last date of publication) to file an answer in response to this lawsuit in the Lee County, Circuit Clerk’s Office.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of CHARLES EUGENE PARKER SR. Deceased

Case No. 2022-467

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to AMBER MCCOY, as Administrator of the Estate of TIMOTHY PAUL MCCOY, deceased, on the 28TH day of September 2022, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HON. BILL ENGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/S/ AMBER MCCOY AMBER MCCOY

Administrator of the Estate of TIMOTHY PAUL MCCOY. Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF FLOY DEAN GUANTT, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of September, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 30th day of September, 2022.

W. KAROL MORGAN

ANDREW ALLEN PATTILLO

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of Jeffrey Dean Gilchrist, Deceased.

Case No. 2022-569

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Pamela G. Kenney as Administratrix of the Estate of JEFFREY DEAN GILCHRIST, deceased, on the3rd day of October, 2022.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Pamela G. Kenney, Administratrix of the Estate of Jeffrey Dean Gilchrist, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BERRY CARL DUDLEY, DECEASED

Case No. 2022-565

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

In the Matter of the Estate of Berry Carl Dudley

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Berry Carl Dudley, Deceased, having been granted to the

undersigned on the2 9 th day of September, 2022, by Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same

within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Carolyn Prince Dudley

1604 Oakbowery Road

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Notice of auction of an abandoned vehicle. The Only One, Inc will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicle on NOVEMBER 9, 2022. This auction will be held at 3601 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding this vehicle, call 334-745-2166.

VIN# JH2AF60022K000957– 2002 Honda CHF50

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I.Some items at this meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to one 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II.Approval of Minutes

III.Update on Previous Planning Commission Cases

IV. New Business

A. Preliminary and Final Plat – Public Hearing

1.A public hearing on a request by Anthony Crowder, authorized representative for Crowder Properties LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Whippoorwill Lakes subdivision consisting of 18 lots accessed from 6200 block of Lafayette Parkway.

B. Final Approval

2.A request by Steve Timms and Mike Maher, authorized representative for Retirement Systems of Alabama, property owners, for final plat approval of the National Village Phase 8A subdivision consisting of 55 lots accessed at 4209 Robert Trent Jones Trail.

3.A request by Brian Lee, authorized representative for SP Opelika Ventures, LLC, property owners, for final approval of The Villages of Opelika Phase 1 subdivision consisting of 50 lots accessed from 3000 Hi Pack Drive.

C. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

4.A public hearing on a request by Emily Key, property owner, for conditional use approval for a paintball field (outside recreation) in the C-3, GC-P zoning district accessed at 80 North Uniroyal Road.

5.A public hearing on a request by Candy Lanier, property owner, for conditional use approval for a roofing contractor office and warehouse in a C-2, GC-P zoning district at 2200 Frederick Road.

6.A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Staley Fincher, property owner, for a veterinarian clinic (Fur Buds) in a C-3, GC-P zoning district accessed at 3650 Pepperell Parkway.

7.A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for William C. Starr, property owner, for conditional use approval for an office warehouse and retail development in a C-2 zoning district accessed at 2521 Loyalty Loop Road.

8.A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for TNT Properties, Inc., property owner, for a building supply store and garden center in a C-3, GC-P zoning district at 1450 Columbus Parkway.

D. Text Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance – Public Hearing

9.A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Section 2.2 Definition; Section 7.3 C. Use Categories (matrix table); Section 7.8 Village Commercial District; Add new section: Section 8.28.3 Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

V. Old Business

E.Rezoning – Public Hearing

10a. An agenda item related to a rezoning request concerns an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 229.2 acres accessed from Anderson Road from a low-density residential land use category to a mixed-use category. If the Planning Commission

votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 229.2 acres and Council approves the rezoning, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved. Tabled at September 27th PC meeting.

10b. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Brett C. Basquin, Foresite Group, LLC, authorized representative of Keith B. Norman, Electra Estates, property owners, to rezone 229.2 acres accessed from Anderson Road

from R-1 to PUD. Tabled at September 27th PC meeting.

11. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by

Michael T. Johnson (Holland Homes, Inc), authorized representative for Rodney C and Laurie S Jones, property owners, to zone 204.3 acres annexed into the City limits accessed at 3200 block Columbus Road to a PUD (Planned Unit development) zoning district. Tabled at September 27th PC meeting.

VI. Other Business

12. Approve dates for November and December PC meetings.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika,

Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT H. WALKUP, JR., DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2022-582

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of October, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN KNOX WALKUP

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE T. WALKUP, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2022-583

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of October, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN KNOX WALKUP

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of WILLIE TAYLOR, Deceased.

Case No. 2022-576

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: WILLIE R. TAYLOR (RODRIGUEZ) Address Unknown

AND ANY UNKNOWN heirs of WILLIE TAYLOR,. deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition To Probate the Last Will and Testament of the Estate of WILLIE TAYLOR, deceased has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been set for the 15’h day of December, 2022 at l0:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of the Estate of WILLIE TAYLOR, deceased.

Bill English

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

