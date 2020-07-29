Mrs. Nellie Carroll Sheridan, 88 of Opelika, passed away July 24, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on July 28, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour before the service beginning at 9 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sheridan is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Sheridan; daughter, Deborah Barker, and son in law Wayne Barker.

Mrs. Sheridan is survived by her daughter Karen Golden (Rick); sons: Steve Sheridan and Tim Sheridan; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister Betty Jean Johston, and sister in law Doris Carroll. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed