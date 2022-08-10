National Night Out Connects Auburn

The city of Auburn participated in National Night Out on Aug. 2 at Ag Heritage Park on the corner of Samford Avenue and S. Donahue Drive. National Night Out (NNO) is a nationwide community-building event with the goal of increasing awareness of local public safety programs, crime prevention, health, education and youth programs. At the event, Auburn Public Safety hosted a K9 demonstration, Touch-A-Truck, fire safety demonstration, a designated space to “Meet Your School Resource Officer” and more. Local organizations set up with activities, giveaways and information about their community resources.