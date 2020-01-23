Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign reaches 1,000 employees across 33 states, including Alabama

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Mike Bloomberg 2020 announced his campaign for president in November, and this week he hit a benchmark of hiring 1,000 staff members across 33 states.

“In seven short weeks, our campaign now has over 700 staff on the ground in every Super Tuesday state and even some territories, like the Virgin Islands. Our campaign is building the most robust national organization and infrastructure to beat Donald Trump, where we will compete everywhere and take our case directly to voters across the country with person-to-person conversations,” said Dan Kanninen, Mike Bloomberg 2020 States Director.

In Alabama, the campaign has grown to 24 hires. A few notable names in the Democratic party have joined the team such as Bradley Davidson. Davidson is on board as a Senior Advisor and will support the campaign’s strategy with the national campaign headquarters in New York City and across the state. Before joining the Mike Bloomberg 2020 team, Davidson served in a variety of political roles in Alabama including numerous campaigns and stints as Executive Director of the Alabama Democratic Party and Empower Alabama.

“I had no plans to be involved in a presidential campaign this cycle, but when Mike Bloomberg’s team called and laid out the unprecedented commitment Mike has made to building our party and supporting the Democratic nominee–even if it isn’t him–I couldn’t stay on the sidelines. I believe President Trump must be defeated and I think Mike will get it done,” Davidson said.

On board as the Alabama State Director is Terri Sharpley Reynolds. Reynolds most recently served as Legislative Counsel for the state association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments and served as the political director for Congresswoman Sewell’s first bid for the 7th congressional district seat in 2010. Terri has extensive political experience at the state and local levels.

Former Alabama local news anchor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Alabama’s 3rd district Mallory Hagan also joined the ranks as the statewide communication director. Hagan ran a highly visible campaign during the 2018 cycle and previously lived in New York City during Mike Bloomberg’s tenure as mayor.

The State Organizing Director Leanne Townsend previously worked as the State Director for Organizing for America and then Obama for America through the re-election campaign in 2012. From there, Townsend transitioned to Empower Alabama as the State Organizing Director before becoming an organizing consultant, primarily for the Human Rights Campaign’s Project One America program in Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Rounding out the state executive team is Lindsey McAdory, a veteran Alabama political operative with extensive campaign experience communicating directly with Alabama voters, serving now as the digital director. He is the founder and chief strategist of MacMail Political Advertising and through his firm, Lindsey has been a part of over a dozen successful political campaigns since 2017.

Also joining the group is former field director for Randall Woodfin’s campaign turned regional field director for Mike Bloomberg 2020 Nakia Browner.

These uniquely experienced staffers are deployed across the Yellowhammer state alongside 22 additional staff, and the campaign will further expand its footprint with multiple office openings in the near future. Mike said from the beginning that he is going to build the biggest national organization to take on Donald Trump and win — and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have done to put together a diverse, impressive and dedicated team,” said Terri Sharpley Reynolds. “Mike Bloomberg is a candidate with the experience in business and government to move this nation forward.”