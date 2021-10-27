Luxury Townhowns Available in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY

HARRIS DOYLE HOMES

Harris Doyle Homes (Harris Doyle) is pleased to announce they are now selling The Townes at Moore’s Mill Club, a new luxury townhome community in Auburn. Construction has now started, and new townhomes are currently available for purchase.

“The Townes at Moore’s Mill Club is an exclusive neighborhood offering low-maintenance luxury living in Auburn.” said Harris Doyle Homes Chief Development Officer Brooks Harris. “We’re excited to offer a new townhome community that is close to Ogletree Village, Tiger Town, Moore’s Mill Club and Lucy’s in the Moore’s Mill area while being minutes from Auburn University.”

Harris Doyle will offer 24 townhomes for sale in The Townes at Moore’s Mill Club starting in the high $300’s, with floorplans ranging from two to four bedrooms and 1,376 to 1,971 sq. ft. Harris Doyle specializes in creating well-crafted neighborhoods and beautiful new homes with unique exterior and interior designs. The Birmingham-based builder’s team works with home buyers to ensure each stage of the home buying and building process is held to a standard of excellence.

As part of the home building process, each townhome’s design selections have been chosen by one of Harris Doyle’s Interior Designers. Harris Doyle’s designers each hold an interior design degree from accredited programs and have a licensed interior designer on their team.

For more information, please visit Harrisdoyle.com or contact The Townes at Moore’s Mill Club agent, Debbie Whitley at Debbie.whitley@harrisdoyle.com or 334-740-0140.