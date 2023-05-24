Local Construction Company Awarded for Custom Homes, Remodels

CONTRIBUTED BY PYTHOGE LLC

LEE COUNTY —

Pythoge LLC, a local construction company, was awarded seven awards from the 2023 Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards that included some of its best custom homes and remodels.

The Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards are presented annually to contractors, remodelers, designers and other building professionals who perform outstanding craftsmanship and uniqueness in projects throughout the state of Alabama.

Pythoge won the categories overall of Custom Home $500,000 to $1 Million, Exterior Remodel, Whole House Remodel $250,000 to $500,000 and Bath Remodel Under $35,000. The company was named runner-up in the categories of Space Renovation and Bathroom Remodel $35,000 to $70,000. After the awards banquet was over, there was one final award left: People’s Choice Award. Pythoge had four finalists in this category and took home the win for the most votes on its Custom Home $500,000 to $1 Million.

ABOUT PYTHOGE

Pythoge LLC is an award-winning construction company that specializes in custom builds and home renovations in Auburn, Opelika, Lake Martin and surrounding areas. Auburn locals Meri and Ken Pylant founded this company after discovering a passion to keep up with the community’s charm by providing services to each of their clients. This includes projects as big as a custom build or as small as a guest bathroom renovation. For more information on Pythoge LLC, contact Project Manager Chris Taylor at 334-750-5271, or visit www.pythoge.com.