Local agencies join forces to distribute coats at the “Bundle Up Boutique”

LEE COUNTY —

The Lee County Helping Families Initiative, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and United Way of Lee County have teamed up to open Bundle Up Boutique, a pop-up, free coat shopping experience to make sure that everyone in Lee County is warm this winter.

The Bundle Up Boutique will allow community members who need a coat and are unable to afford one to stop by and choose a coat that is the best fit for themselves and/or their child. Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to ensure a safe shopping experience. Identification, proof of residency, and proof of income will not be required to shop at the boutique.

The Bundle Up Boutique will be open at the United Way of Lee County office (2133 Executive Park Dr, Opelika, AL 36801) the following times:

Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.

This coat drive has truly been a community effort. All the coats in the Bundle Up Boutique were donated by community members in donation bins located at Auburn Bank, Auburn Police Department, East Alabama Health, Lee County Justice Center, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department and United Way of Lee County. Harvest Evangelism and 4 Seasons Dry Cleaners have generously donated clothing racks and dry-cleaning services.

For more information about the Bundle Up Boutique, visit www.leecountysheriff.org or e-mail communityrelations@leecountysheriff.org.

Share this: Facebook

X

