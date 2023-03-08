Lee County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremonies

CONTRIBUTED BY THE

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

LEE COUNTY —

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted employee recognition ceremonies to recognize and celebrate employees for their years of service and their commitment to the citizens of Lee County. During these recognition ceremonies, all employees of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Detention Center either took or re-affirmed their oath to support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Alabama and to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

The following employees were recognized with awards for service during the ceremonies:

CORPORAL MITCH ALLEN

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County deputy sheriff on Feb. 3, 2021, Cpl. Mitch Allen is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Feb. 3, 2021, Allen was participating in the execution of a search warrant with Lee County investigators and Phenix City detectives for the distribution of illegal narcotics. During the approach of the residence, Investigator Causland breached the door with a sledgehammer. In doing this, a piece of glass from the door struck Causland’s forearm, causing a severe laceration and severing an artery. Allen was nearby and quickly applied a tourniquet and was able to slow the bleeding so that Causland could be taken to the hospital. Hospital staff concurred that had it not been for Allen’s quick application of the tourniquet, Causland would have bled out. Allen’s immediate, appropriate and determined response saved Causland’s life that day.

DEPUTY MATTHEW BERGER

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County citizen on April 10, 2022, Deputy Matthew Berger is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on April 10, 2022, Berger was dispatched to a call for service regarding a male bleeding from a laceration to his arm. Berger was able to place a tourniquet on the male’s arm and stop the bleeding so the male could get to the hospital. Berger was advised that an ambulance was more than 20 minutes away. Due to the severity of blood loss already and the risk of the subject dying, Berger escorted him to the hospital so that he could be treated. Berger’s immediate, appropriate and determined response saved the male’s life that day.

SERGEANT DERICK EIDAHL

In recognition of his act displaying courage, unyielding devotion to duty and commitment while placing his own safety in peril while responding to protect a fellow deputy sheriff and the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Sgt. Derick Eidahl is authorized to wear the Medal of Valor bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Eidahl was supervising his patrol shift when Deputy Ponds was assaulted by gunfire. While en route to the scene, Eidahl began to coach and encourage Ponds on the radio. Once on scene, Eidahl began to render aid to Ponds. Eidahl was also able to direct citizens to safety and advise other units on needed tasks. Eidahl displayed calmness the entire time. Eidahl was able to assist with quickly locating the suspect and taking him into custody. Under extremely dangerous and unknown conditions, Eidahl displayed courage and unyielding devotion to duty and placed his own safety in peril while responding to protect Ponds and the citizens of Lee County.

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER JUSTIN GAVINS FROM BEAUREGARD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County deputy sheriff on Oct. 20, 2021, Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Justin Gavins is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Deputy Tyron Ponds was shot multiple times in the line of duty. Gavins was one of the first non-law enforcement personnel to arrive on the scene. The scene was not yet secured safe by sheriff’s deputies but Gavins, being determined to help, jumped out of his vehicle and went running to the aid of Ponds. Gavins did not have a Kevlar vest or a firearm for his safety and protection. Gavins was able to help provide Ponds with the necessary lifesaving medical attention until he could be transported to the hospital. Gavins’ immediate, appropriate and determined response helped save Ponds’ life that day.

DEPUTY MATTHEW GOODSON

In recognition of his act displaying dedication to duty and commitment to excellence in sustained performance above and beyond the normal scope of assigned duties on April 28, 2022, Deputy Matthew Goodson is authorized to wear the Sheriff’s Achievement bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on April 28, 2022, Goodson responded to a call for service regarding a fully involved house fire. Goodson spoke with a female on scene who stated that her daughter was still trapped inside the home. Goodson went above and beyond his normal scope of duties by making entry into the home to attempt to find the other victim. Goodson put the life of another before his own and should be commended for his bravery and commitment to the citizens of Lee County.

CHIEF MIKE HOLDEN FROM BEAUREGARD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County deputy sheriff on Oct. 20, 2021, Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Holden is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Deputy Tyron Ponds was shot multiple times in the line of duty. Holden was the first non-law enforcement personnel to arrive on the scene. The scene was not yet secured safe by sheriff’s deputies, but Holden, being determined to help, jumped out of his vehicle and went running to the aid of Ponds. Holden did not have a Kevlar vest or a firearm for his safety and protection. Holden was able to provide Ponds with the necessary lifesaving medical attention until he could be transported to the hospital. Holden’s immediate, appropriate and determined response helped save Ponds’ life that day.

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER SHERRI HURST

In recognition of her act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County deputy sheriff on Oct. 20, 2021, Communications Officer Sherri Hurst is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Deputy Tyron Ponds was shot multiple times in the line of duty. Hurst was under extreme stress and in a calm, concise tone was able to confirm Ponds’ exact location and get responding and additional units on scene for his aid. She was vital to the success of the mission. Due to her immediate, appropriate and determined response, she helped save Ponds’ life that day.

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER VERONICA KELLEY

In recognition of her act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County deputy sheriff on Oct. 20, 2021, Communications Officer Veronica Kelly is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Deputy Tyron Ponds was shot multiple times in the line of duty. Kelly was under extreme stress and in a calm, concise tone was able to keep Ponds calm, talking and helped him provide information vital to getting him aid. She was vital to the success of the mission. Due to her immediate, appropriate and determined response, she helped save Ponds’ life that day.

DEPUTY BRYANA KILLIAN

In recognition of her act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County citizen on April 10, 2022, Deputy Bryana Killian is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on April 10, 2022, Killian was dispatched to a call for service regarding a male bleeding from a horrendous laceration to his arm. Deputy Matthew Berger applied a tourniquet, and Killian was able to pack the wound to stop the bleeding. Killian was advised that an ambulance was more than 20 minutes away. Due to the severity of blood loss already and the risk of the subject dying, Berger and Killian escorted him to the hospital so that he could be treated. Killian’s immediate, appropriate and determined response saved the male’s life that day.

INVESTIGATOR JASON LITTLE

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County citizen on Nov. 1, 2021, Investigator Jason Little is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Nov. 1, 2021, Little responded to a call for service regarding a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Little was able to quickly apply a tourniquet and pack the wound with an assist from Deputy Richardson. This immediate response allowed the male to be treated and transported to the hospital. Hospital personnel stated that thanks to the timely and appropriate response by the deputies, the male survived his injuries. Investigators for the case concurred with the hospital staff. Little’s appropriate and determined response saved the male’s life that day.

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER LAKESHIA MADDOX

In recognition of her act displaying dedication to duty and commitment to excellence in sustained performance above and beyond the normal scope of assigned duties on Oct. 20, 2021, Communications Officer Lakeshia Maddox is authorized to wear the Sheriff’s Achievement bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Maddox was working her normal dispatch shift when Deputy Tyron Ponds was shot in the line of duty. Maddox was the third dispatcher in the room involved in the situation. Maddox was tasked with handling all phone calls and radio traffic not pertaining to Ponds’ situation. This is an extraordinary task for one person to complete, as it normally takes three communications officers to complete. Maddox’s dedication to duty and commitment to excellence allowed her to go above and beyond the normal scope of her assigned duties so that Ponds could be assisted appropriately.

LIEUTENANT BILL MCGUIRE

In recognition of his act displaying courage, unyielding devotion to duty and commitment while placing his own safety in peril while responding to protect a fellow deputy sheriff and the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Lt. Bill McGuire is authorized to wear the Medal of Valor bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, McGuire was commanding his patrol shift when Deputy Tyron Ponds was assaulted by gunfire. While en route to the scene, McGuire began to coach and encourage Ponds on the radio. McGuire was first on scene and began to render aid to Ponds. McGuire was also able to direct citizens to safety and advise other units of needed tasks. McGuire displayed calmness the entire time. McGuire was able to assist with quickly locating the suspect and taking him into custody. Under extremely dangerous and unknown conditions, McGuire displayed courage and unyielding devotion to duty and placed his own safety in peril while responding to protect Ponds and the citizens of Lee County.

DEPUTY GRANT MCLAIN

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County citizen on June 21, 2020, Deputy Grant McLain is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on June 21, 2020, McLain was dispatched to a call for service regarding a male possibly going to attempt suicide off a bridge. While on scene, the man was standing on a wooden frame of the bridge overlooking some rocks. McLain was able to get the male talking and at one point convinced him to take a bottle of water. When the male reached for the water from McLain’s hand, McLain was able to grab the man and pull him to safety where he could be treated by medical staff. McLain’s immediate, appropriate and determined response saved the male’s life that day.

INVESTIGATOR TYRON PONDS

In recognition of his act displaying devotion to duty and determined purpose to protect the citizens of Lee County while sustaining life-threatening wounds in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2021, Investigator Tyron Ponds is authorized to wear the Sheriff’s Star bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Oct. 20, 2021, Ponds conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle and the driver fled, eventually crashing. Ponds went to check on the driver, who then produced a pistol and began to shoot at Ponds. Ponds was able to return fire, striking the offender multiple times. During the exchange of gunfire, Ponds was struck in both hands by the offender’s gunfire. Ponds was able to radio for assistance and tactically maneuver to a safe location to await help. Ponds was able to face a threat and stop it, all the while displaying devotion to duty and a determined purpose to protect the citizens of Lee County while sustaining life-threatening injuries.

DEPUTY KENDREZ

RICHARDSON

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County citizen on Nov. 1, 2021, Deputy Kendrez Richardson is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Nov. 1, 2021, Richardson responded to a call for service regarding a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Richardson was able to assist Investigator Little with applying a tourniquet and packing the wound. This immediate response allowed the male to be treated and transported to the hospital. Hospital personnel stated that thanks to the timely and appropriate response by the deputies, the male survived his injuries. Investigators for the case concurred with the hospital staff. Richardson’s appropriate and determined response saved the male’s life that day.

DEPUTY TYSHAWN SHEPARD

In recognition of his act displaying dedication to duty and commitment to excellence in sustained performance above and beyond the normal scope of assigned duties on April 28, 2022, Deputy Tyshawn Shepard is authorized to wear the Sheriff’s Achievement bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on April 28, 2022, Shepard responded to a call for service regarding a fully involved house fire. Shepard spoke with a female on scene who stated that her daughter was still trapped inside the home. Shepard went above and beyond his normal scope of duties by making entry into the home to attempt to find the other victim. Shepard put the life of another before his own and should be commended for his bravery and commitment to the citizens of Lee County.

DEPUTY MANUEL STONE

In recognition of his act displaying immediate, appropriate, and determined action which contributed to saving the life of a Lee County citizen on Nov. 11, 2018, Deputy Manuel Stone is authorized to wear the Life Saver bar for the sheriff of Lee County.

While serving the citizens of Lee County on Nov. 11, 2018, Stone was dispatched to a call for service regarding a female possibly going to attempt suicide. While on scene, Stone discovered that the female was last seen the previous night but had called a relative with slurred speech who was making threats of self-harm. Stone assisted K9 units in a search of the area of the home where they located the unresponsive female with cuts to both wrists. Stone’s immediate reaction to placing tourniquets on both arms and carrying her out of the woods aided in her being able to be transported to the hospital quickly for medical attention. Stone’s immediate, appropriate and determined response saved the female’s life that day.