Lee County Schools Host Summer Band Program

BY JOHN HILLSMAN

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY —

For the past two weeks, approximately 250 Lee County Schools System band students descended upon Beauregard High School daily to participate in the Lee County Schools Summer Band Program.

During his introduction for the showcase program on Friday, June 16, 2023, Dr. Brad Hunter, assistant superintendent, stated, “The Lee County Schools Summer Band Program has been a unique opportunity for band students from across the county to join together to both perform and to receive instruction from the system’s band directors and other noted music educators from the Lee County area.”

Students from Beauregard High School, Sanford Middle School, Beulah Elementary School, Beulah High School, Loachapoka High School, Smiths Station Junior High School, Smiths Station Freshman Center and Smiths Station High School participated in the inaugural summer band program hosted at Beauregard High School from June 5 until June 16, 2023.

The Lee County Summer Band Program was the brain child of Lee County Assistant Superintendents Hunter and Dr. Jason Wight, and Federal Programs Director Dr. Anna Shepherd-Jones, along with assistance from the system’s technology director, Andrew Click. In early February, the individuals named above met with the school system’s band directors to discuss band program needs, funding and other applicable topics. From that meeting, planning ensued and the landmark event became a reality.

Students received instruction at three levels including beginning band, middle school band and high school band. Band directors and other program staff were assigned to provide instruction for each group. In addition to the ensemble groups, the students attended daily master classes focusing on specific instruction for their various band instruments.

“This great opportunity for our students would not have happened without the vision and hard work of all our band directors,” Shepherd-Jones said. “They worked tirelessly to plan an enriching experience for our students over the summer break.”

The instructional planning was led by Smiths Station Band Director Gene Butler and Dr. Elizabeth Gibbs, band director at Sanford Middle School. Beauregard High School Band Director John Hillsman served as the facilities and logistics coordinator working closely with Beauregard High School Principal Richard L. Brown Jr. and Summer School Directors Cynthia Meals, Charlie Hughes and Wade Thorn to plan the event.

An important aspect of the program was student transportation, which was coordinated by Lee County Schools Transportation Director Lee Lindsay. Route drivers picked up students daily, transporting them to their home schools where they were then shuttled to Beauregard High School. Lee County bus drivers share equally in the success of the program.

Other faculty included: Jason Hallberg from Beulah High School; Belinda Wright, band director at Smiths Station Junior High School; DeZayveon Dickerson who will be the new band director at Sanford Middle School; Michel Floyd who will be the new band director at Loachapoka High School; and Alex Rochowski, percussion instructor and assistant marching band director at Beauregard High School.

This group of band directors was assisted by other local music educators including: Dr. Rusty Logan, Dr. Carla Gallahan, Dr. Shane Colqhoun (former band director at Loachapoka High School), Kim Chenier, Fallon Prigmore and Anna Claire Miller.

“This camp has provided our students an opportunity to work with all of the band students from Lee County Schools,” Butler said regarding the program. “This collaboration is beneficial to all of our students. We are thankful that our students had the opportunity [to work] with an outstanding staff to help better themselves on their instruments.”

The two-week program was a resounding success culminating in a show case performance held in the V.E.S.P.A. (auditorium) at Beauregard High School on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m.

Hunter served as the master of ceremonies for the one hour-and-15-minute program that featured performances by the beginning band, the middle school band and the high school band. In closing Hunter noted, “It was remarkable that the camp hosted more than 250 students. Most importantly, the students have expressed how much learning has taken place.”

Hunter went on to say, “… This year, the Lee County Board of Education has allocated approximately $1.2 million from Covid Relief Funds to purchase much-needed new band instruments and equipment for all of the system’s band programs.”

As the morning of the showcase concluded, Hillsman noted, “There were a lot of smiles on faces. Many students made music with new friends, and the band directors and the other local music educators had the opportunity to work together as never before. It was just perfect.”

It was indeed two wonderful weeks of learning and music-making. Shepherd-Jones summed it up well, saying, “It was a joy to see students from Beauregard, Beulah, Loachapoka and Smiths Station come together and play side by side. They are a very talented group, and I look forward to seeing their talents continue to grow during the next school year.”

More than 250 Lee County school system band students over the past two weeks descended upon Beauregard High School daily to participate in the Lee County Schools Summer Band Program.