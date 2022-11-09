Lee County Election Results

BY WIL CREWS AND

MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: These results are not official. Results will be certified by election officials next week.

LEE COUNTY —

Residents around the state turned out to vote in Tuesday’s general election. The results from Lee County ballot boxes are as follow. These numbers do not reflect votes cast outside of Lee County.

ALABAMA STATE SENATOR FOR DISTRICT 13: Randy Price ran uncontested.

ALABAMA STATE SENATOR FOR DISTRICT 27: Jay Hovey defeated Sherri Reese by receiving 65.38% of the votes cast.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 37: Bob Fincher ran uncontested.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 38: Debbie Wood defeated Charles A. Temm Jr. by receiving 91.13% of the votes cast.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 79: Joe Lovvorn defeated Amanda Frison by receiving 81.27% of the votes cast.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 80: Chris E. Blackshear ran uncontested.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 81: Ed Oliver ran uncontested.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 82: Pebblin Walker Warren defeated Lennora “Tia” Pierrot by receiving 58.96% of the votes cast.

ALABAMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 83: Jeremy Gray ran uncontested.

LEE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2: Ross Morris ran uncontested.

LEE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4: Tony Langley defeated Lance Farrar by receiving 89.72% of the votes cast.

LEE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5: John Andrew Harris ran uncontested.

LEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2: Randy Courson ran uncontested.

LEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3: Richard “Dickey”Brown also ran uncontested.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF: Jay Jones ran uncontested.

LEE COUNTY CORONER: Interim Coroner Daniel Sexton ran uncontested in this race following his appointment to the position aft the death of Coroner Bill Harris earlier this year.

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, PLACE NO. 1: Steve Speakman ran uncontested.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 37TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT: Jessica Ventiere ran uncontested.

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, 37TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, PLACE 1: Jeff Tickal ran uncontested.

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, 37TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, PLACE 2: Chris Hughes ran uncontested.

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, 37TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, PLACE 3: Mike Fellows ran uncontested.

STATEWIDE CONTESTS

GOVERNOR: Kay Ivey defeated Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and James “Jimmy” Blake by receiving 67.15% of the votes cast.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Will Ainsworth defeated Ruth Page-Nelson by receiving 82.08% of the votes casts.

UNITED STATES SENATOR: Katie Britt defeated Will Boyd and John Sophocleus by receiving 66.49% of the votes cast.

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Mike Rogers defeated his opponents, Lin Veasey, Thomas SickofDC Casson and Douglas A. Bell by receiving 65.28% of the votes cast.

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Steve Marshall defeated Wendell Major by receiving 67.28% of the votes cast.

STATE AUDITOR: Andrew Sorrell defeated Leigh Lachine by receiving 82.52% of the votes casts.

STATE TREASURER: Young Boozer defeated Scott Hammond by receiving 82.53% of the votes cast.

SECRETARY OF STATE: Wes Allen defeated Pamela J. Laffitte and Jason “Matt” Shelby by receiving 65.29% of the votes cast.

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5: Greg Cook defeated Anita L. Kelly by receiving 66.97% of the votes cast.

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6: Kelly Wise ran uncontested.

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND INDUSTRIES: Rick Pate defeated Jason Clark by receiving 82.98% of the votes cast.

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER DISTRICT 2: Tracie West ran uncontested.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 1: Jeremy H. Oden defeated Ron Bishop by receiving 82.20% of the votes cast.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, PLACE 2: Chip Beeker defeated Laura Lane by receiving 81.52% of the votes cast.

CONSTITUTION OF ALABAMA OF 2022 passed.

All 10 of the proposed statewide amendents passed, including the one dubbed “Aniah’s Law.”