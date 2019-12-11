Lee County Commission holds next-to-last meeting of 2019 on Monday

By Michelle Key

Publisher

The Lee County Commissioners voted to approve changes to the budget for the 2020 fiscal year that was approved at the end of September. This newly finalized budget comes $55.36 million in expenditures which includes funding for 17 new positions within the county.

Also during the meeting, Sheriff Jay Jones recognized Jarred Foley on his promotion from corporal to sergeant. After Jones recognized Foley, Commission Chairman Judge Bill English surprised Jones with an award from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, honoring him for his service and leadership to the Self Insurance Fund Board of Trustees.

In other business the commission:

• approved the minutes of commission meeting held on Nov. 25

• voted to ratify and approve claims and procurement card transactions from November

• approved a request for tuition reimbursement for a member of the sheriff’s department

• approved a motion to dispense with the second commission meeting this month that was scheduled to be held on Dec. 30. The next scheduled commission meeting will be Jan. 13, 2020

• Wendy Swann encouraged the commissioners to select members of their districts to serve on the volunteer Complete Count Committee.

Commission meetings are held on the 2nd and last Monday nights of every month unless otherwise discussed with meetings starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the commission chamber located on the 2nd floor of the courthouse annex. Entry to the annex is located on the 10th Street side of the building at this time due to ongoing renovations at the courthouse.