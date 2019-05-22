Leadership Lee County holds graduation ceremony; raises $17,000 for Lee County Humane Society

By Michelle Key and Robert Noles

The 2018-19 Class of Leadership Lee County held their graduation ceremony last week at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National.

Below is a list of this year’s graduates:

Melissa Adams

Gina Allen

Pete Arnold

Ken Busby

Charria Campbell

Davina Casey

Lindsay Crosby

Vanessa Darden

Blair DeCoux

Rose Fabry

Brandon Faircloth

Tara Harbison

Shane Healey

Luanne Helms

Christie Hill

Dwyaine Jackson

Joe Janning

Jake Lashley

Yvette Lowe

Nancy McDonald

Cora McGriff

Bill McGuire

Katie Murray

Genia Odom

Blake Otwell

Matt Persons

Brent Poteet

Rusty Pruitt

Kristy Reeder

John-Michael Roehm

Melanie Roehm

Crystal Russell

Megan Sumners

Service Project: Each year, the LLC class participates in a community service project. The 2018-19 class chose the Lee County Humane Society.

Their goal was to assist with needed repairs at the LCHS facility. Class Treasurer Joe Janning stated that $17,000 was raised, with cash donations totaling $9,000 and more than $8,000 in in-kind donations.

The LLC class worked on the project for more than 5 months after selecting LCHS as their project.

Utilizing the donations, the class worked in4 to 8 hour shifts to complete work on the needed repairs at the LCHS.

The class replaced all the ceiling tiles, painted ceiling tile grid lines, installed new insulation, repaired the drainage area at the back entrance, repainted walls throughout the facility, cleaned kennel walls, spread pine straw around the facility and spread 30 tons of aggregate for play yards and walk paths.

The group also used some of the money to purchase new entrance door planters and plants, new front door and reception area rubber mats with the LCHS logo. The parking lot also received new striping. With a grant from Auburn University they were able to purchase coyote rollers which the class installed. After all the work and repairs, the class was able to donate the remaining funds of $2,500 to shelter director T.J. McCullough.

After the presentation, everyone was invited to enjoy refreshments, to tour the facility and visit with the animals in the shelter.