Leadership Lee County Brings Leadercast to AU on Oct. 21

Attendees to Hear Globally Influential Speakers

CONTRIBUTED BY LEADERSHIP LEE COUNTY

Leadership Lee County, in partnership with Emerge at Auburn, invites you to attend Leadercast on Oct. 21 on Auburn University’s campus. This one-day event will feature influential guest speakers including Guy Raz, Rainn Wilson, Deni Tato, Cris Carter and Andy Stanley, just to name a few. The master of ceremonies will be Bill Shannon, co-Founder of the Disney Institute and Auburn University’s Director of HR Development. This event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased here.

Leadercast is fuel for leaders. Hearing from top speakers who can offer original, useful content will help you and your team shift gears and achieve greater success. Whether you’re an athlete, a CEO or a manager, you’ll find inspiring ideas to improve your skills. Leadercast will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, at the Student Activities Center located at 684 Biggio Dr. in Auburn. While this is an in-person event, the speakers will be streamed.

Bohannan

Brown

Bush

“Leadership Lee County is excited to bring this incredible opportunity to the leaders of our community, and all are welcome to attend, no matter what industry you’re a part of,” said Aubrey Morrison, executive director of Leadership Lee County. “The speakers will bring thought-provoking ideas and leave our attendees with the tools they need to take that next step in their leadership journey.”

The line-up for the event includes Rainn Wilson (The Office), Guy Raz (How I Built This), NFL Hall of Famer and Ohio State alumnus Cris Carter, Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker and authors Austin Channing Brown, Todd Henry, Liz Bohannon, Michael C. Bush and Andy Stanley. The event will also highlight several leaders who are making a worldwide impact including Sunny Parr (The Kroger Foundation), Deni Tato (Corporate Consciousness) and Chuck Mingo (Undivided).

Attending Leadercast also provides four continuing education unit options. This event will deliver the toolkits and inspiration that leaders need to level up their skills and achieve their professional goals, regardless of their industry. To join the movement to become a leader worth following, attend Leadercast 2021 — Shift on Thursday, Oct. 21.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Aubrey Morrison, executive director of Leadership Lee County, at director@leadershipleecounty.org. To purchase tickets, visit www.leadershipleecounty.org/leadercast. To stay up-to-date on all the latest announcements, follow the Facebook event.

Carter

Henry

Mingo

ABOUT LEADERSHIP LEE COUNTY:

The purpose of Leadership Lee County is to identify, develop and inspire future leaders through professional development, educational opportunities and community involvement. Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County Citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Participants are selected on the basis of ability, demonstrated interest in the community and potential for responsible and effective leadership.

Parr

Raz

Stanley

Tato

Wilson

ABOUT LEADERCAST:

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following by serving them with thought-provoking video content and transformative events featuring experts and leading peers who dare to take the business world by storm. Learn more at Leadercast.com.