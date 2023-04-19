LCLC, Regions Bank to Host Financial Literacy Wellness Series 

CONTRIBUTED BY LCLC

Literacy extends beyond reading.

April is National Financial Literacy Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of financial literacy.

Building a financial future begins with a good foundation. The Lee County Literacy Coalition (LCLC) is partnering with Regions Bank to offer a Financial Literacy Wellness Series in both English and Spanish.

Topics discussed will include creating a budget, how to track spending, managing a checking or savings account, using credit wisely, homebuying preparation and more.

Being financially literate empowers us with the tools and resources needed to be financially secure in life. The lack of financial literacy can lead to a number of difficulties, such as accumulating unsustainable debt burdens that could lead to poor credit, bankruptcy or housing foreclosure. The knowledge shared will aid in gaining better control of our money and offer strategies to use it as a tool to make informed decisions. The series begins with “Managing Your Money – Establishing a Budget” on April 25, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Opelika Public Library. Dinner will be provided. This topic will also be facilitated online in Spanish on May 30, 2023. If participants are unable to connect virtually, please call to reserve a seat at the LCLC Office.

The second part of the series begins with “Using Credit Wisely – Understanding Your Credit Report” on June 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Opelika Public Library. Dinner will be provided. This topic will also be facilitated online in Spanish on July 25, 2023.

The final part of the series begins with “Homebuying Preparation – Technology” on Aug. 22, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at Opelika Public Library. Dinner will be provided. This topic will also be facilitated online in Spanish on Oct. 24, 2023.

All workshops are free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information, visit www.leecountyliteracy.org/financial-literacy or call 334-705-0001.

ABOUT THE LEE COUNTY LITERACY COALITION

LCLC is a nonprofit agency dedicated to helping adults learn to read, write and use mathematics and computers at a level necessary to succeed and thrive. Free services include one-to-one tutoring for reading, writing, math, computer and GED preparation for adults in the Lee County and surrounding areas. Workshops in financial, health and digital/workplace literacy are also offered. Learn more at www.leecountyliteracy.org.