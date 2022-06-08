Schools LCERA Awards Scholarships By opelikaobserver - June 8, 2022 0 60 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Lee County Education Retirees Association (LCERA) recently awarded scholarships to three outstanding high school seniors this year. Left to right is Alissa Willett, a senior at Opelika High School, with Patsy Jones, LCERA scholarship committee member. PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER Left to right is Anna Cosby, senior at Smiths Station High School, and Kay Spriggs, LCERA scholarship committee member. Not pictured is Carson Yancey, a senior at Auburn High School, and Betty Letlow, LCERA scholarship chairman. Each student received a $1000 scholarship sent to the college/university of his/her choice.