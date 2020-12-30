Kroger is “Standing with Our First Responders”

Contributed by Kroger’s Atlanta Division

Kroger’s 184 stores in the Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, are “Standing with Our First Responders.” Kroger store associates surprised first responders, delivering specially packed gift boxes to their local fire stations and local police precincts.

Each store packed and decorated the gift boxes which contain $100 of food supplies each. This equates to more than 50,000 meals.

“Standing with Our First Responders” is a project of Kroger’s African American Resource Group, whose purpose and promise is to Feed the Human Spirit by creating opportunities for the professional and personal growth of associates, giving back to the community and sharing ideas to enrich the lives of the people it serves.

“We know 2020 has been more challenging than any of us could have predicted,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “From a global pandemic to civil unrest, we have all been affected in one way or another. Please know that we stand with you, our first responders, and are grateful for the sacrifices you make on behalf of our communities.”

The gift boxes were designed to meet the specific needs of fire stations and police precincts. Fire stations received staples for meals, such as spaghetti and spaghetti sauce as well as potatoes, green beans, soups and even cake mix. Police precincts received “on-the-go” snack items such as granola bars, breakfast bars, coffee and water.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division African American Resource Group has a vision to foster an environment where members can connect, grow, share and feel valued, providing African American associates and allies with professional growth, community outreach opportunities and social networking activities.

“On behalf of the Kroger Atlanta Division African American Associate Resource Group, we would like to say ‘thank you’ for the significant contributions our first responders make to our communities every day.” Turner said