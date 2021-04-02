Keep Opelika Beautiful to host Recycle & Shred Day

Contributed by Keep Opelika Beautiful

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host a free Recycle & Shred Day on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Northside Recycle Center located at 600 Eighth Ave. in Opelika. This is the site of the former fire station and is one block from the Opelika Municipal Park.

Photos from last fall’s Shred Day and were contributed by Keep Opelika Beautiful.

All shredding for this event will be done onsite. Paper clips and staples do not have to be taken out, but paper will need to be removed from binders. There is a 10 box limit. This event is only open to residents of Lee County. No documents from businesses will be accepted for shredding. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle and allow volunteers to unload documents.

Other items accepted at the Northside Recycle Center include electronics, aluminum cans, cardboard, newspaper, plastic and steel cans. This recycling center is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at (334) 749-4970 or tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.