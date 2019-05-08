Inaugural ‘Opelika Giving Day’ a success according to organizers, participants

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Opelika residents demonstrated their generosity during the inaugural “Opelika Giving Day,” which raised more than $30,000 from 200-plus individuals, according to event organizers from The Community Foundation of East Alabama.

Donations were accepted before May 1, but the bulk of the donations were given during the 24-hour challenge that day. Chief Event Organizer Wendy Bonner said she believes a solid foundation has been laid for next year’s event.

“It’s a great first step to building a giving culture that will continue to grow and support the community. I hope that Opelika Giving Day encourages local nonprofits to engage more fully in digital campaigns year round,” Bonner said. “For many, online fundraising tactics, like crowdfunding and giving days, are a new concept but in today’s environment it’s an important component to a comprehensive fundraising strategy.”

Ten total Opelika-based organizations were selected to be recipients in Giving Day, with one of those being the Creekline Project, headed by the husband-and-wife duo of Rocky and Shealy Langley. This project would increase the city’s connectivity and encourage a more active lifestyle through the construction of more than 13 miles of shared-use, ADA-accessible paths.

“Opelika Giving Day was a huge opportunity for us, and it highlighted just how generous and forward thinking our city is. Shealy and I were so humbled to see the support come throughout the day … it was affirmation to us that our citizens really want to make this dream a reality,” Rocky said. “Each dollar raised during Opelika Giving Day represents citizen support for the Creekline, and we expect that $15,670 worth of support will increase buy-in from potential funders.”

Following is a list of the total amounts donated to each organization: