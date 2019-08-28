IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

BILL ENGLISH IA JUDGE OF PROBATE

IN RE: The Estate of WILEY WILLIAMS, Deceased

Case No. 2019-B-179

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Margaret Williams Cope and Kathryn Williams Barrett, as Co-Executrices of the Estate of Wiley Williams, deceased, on the 23rd day of August, 2019, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/Margaret Williams Cope MARGARET WILLIAMS COPE

/s/ Kathryn Williams Barrett KATHRYN WILLIAMS BARRETT

Co-Executrices of the Estate of Wiley Williams, deceased.

