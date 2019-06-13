Hughston Homes Opelika to host open house event this weekend

Special to the Opelika Observer

Hughston Homes Opelika is holding an open house event at one of their model homes on Northbrook Drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will showcase many household amenities that are standard with Hughston Homes but require upcharges at others, according to Company Representative Brittany Russell. Agent Jeremy McCall will be giving tours and answering questions during the tours.

Hughston Homes Opelika has communities with home prices starting at $224,900. Following are further details of what possibly buyers can expect from the homes:

home design plans from 2,186 to 3,626 square feet

four, five and six-bedroom plans

hardwood flooring

granite counters throughout and

$4,000 in paid closing costs, among others.

For more information, call McCall at 706-464-5876 or Lisa Bancer at 706-615-2298.