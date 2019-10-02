Grand-opening celebration for new Tiger Town Chicken Salad Chick location to be held Oct. 9

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Fans of the internationally famous Chicken Salad Chick in Opelika can rejoice with the grand opening of a new store front in Tiger Town on Oct. 9, beginning at 10 a.m.

The celebration will kick off a week’s worth of grand-opening festivities, according to the company’s director of marketing Ali Rauch.

This will mark the second storefront that the restaurant chain has had in Opelika after briefly operating a storefront at The Shoppes at Midtown on Frederick Road. Construction began in May on the Tiger Town location and was finished within the last few weeks.

Located in the heart of Tiger Town, Rauch said the company is excited about expanding into “its sister city” from its home location in Auburn.

“We know that Opelika is truly its own community and is full of people who are perfect and wonderful Chicken Salad Chick guests but maybe don’t want to travel all the way into Auburn to get their fix. So, to be able to serve thousands of guests in a convenient location that has a drive-thru in the center of Tiger Town is a monumental thing for us,” Rauch said.

There will be a joint-ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the start of the celebration, as well as a check presentation to the EAMC Foundation with proceeds from a private, invite-only gathering that will take place in the two days before the grand opening.

Following is a full itinerary of the store’s grand-opening festivities, with all entry guidelines and requirements posted on the event’s Facebook page, “Tiger Town Grand Opening Celebration”:

Oct. 9 – The first 100 guests at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be eligible to receive free chicken salad for a year (equivalent to one free large Quick Chick sandwich). All guests who dine-in or go through the drive thru who are not among the first 100 visitors will receive a raffle ticket and be among 10 winners drawn to receive the same prize

Oct. 10 – The first 100 guests at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be able to receive a free, stainless steel Chicken Salad Chick tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio

Oct. 11 – The first 100 guests will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick snapback hat with the purchase of a Chick Trio

Oct. 12 – The first 100 guests who purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.

For more information, like and follow the company’s social media pages or visit www.chickensaladchick.com. The new Opelika store will be located at 2776 Enterprise Drive.