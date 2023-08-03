Getting Gatti’s Back

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

PHOTOS BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — Mr Gatti’s Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, revealed this week a unique new footprint with its newest location now open in Opelika, Alabama. Located at 704 1st Ave., the restaurant boasts an innovative concept that offers a relaxed and inviting atmosphere, suitable for both casual family gatherings and enjoyable date nights, with a touch of modern bar-like charm.

Franchise owners, Mark Weeks and Kurt Hayley, both share a deep personal connection to Mr Gatti’s Pizza having grown up with the brand.

“Some of my most cherished moments were spent at Mr Gatti’s during my childhood,” Hayley said. “From birthday celebrations to school events and sports ceremonies, the presence of Mr Gatti’s food always brought us together. Unfortunately, the location in Auburn, Alabama, where I grew up, closed its doors on my 21st birthday. Despite numerous dining options available to me that day, I chose to celebrate it at Mr Gatti’s because its food and ambiance hold such profound significance in shaping my upbringing. That’s why we are thrilled to bring the beloved brand back to Alabama, starting with Opelika.”

The new concept creates a welcoming environment that seamlessly blends the best of both worlds: a bar-like ambiance that appeals to adults and a warm, family-oriented feel that caters to all age groups.

The grand opening of Mr Gatti’s Pizza in Opelika marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy. As the community eagerly anticipates the return of this beloved pizza chain, the team at Mr Gatti’s is committed to providing an unparalleled dining experience, fueled by delicious food, warm hospitality, and an ambiance that invites lasting memories.

For more information about Mr Gatti’s Pizza Opelika, visit

To learn more about Mr Gatti’s Pizza franchise opportunities visit https://gattispizzafranchise.com/

About Mr Gatti’s Pizza

Mr Gatti’s Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure’s maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti’s has become a household name in the markets we serve. James Eure’s vision is now represented by more than 130 restaurants open and in development operating throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.