Get a PawStar Baseball Card at LCHS Kitten Adoption Event

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Are you looking for the ‘purrrfect’ forever friend? Do you like to collect baseball cards? If either of these statements apply to you, be sure to stop by the Lee County Humane Society on Saturday, July 24, for its first-ever Kitten PawStar Baseball Tournament.

The Kitten PawStar Baseball Tournament will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Four ‘paw-some’ teams will go head-to-head in this crazy kitten tournament.

“While one of our goals for this event is certainly to provide our community with a couple of thrilling, paw-some, family-friendly kitten baseball games, our primary goal is to get some kittens adopted,” reads a press release from LCHS.

The shelter will have more than 30 kittens available for adoption at discounted prices. If they are already spayed or neutered, the kittens will just $5. Unaltered pets will be $55. The event is only for kittens under six months of age. If spectators see a kitten they would like to meet, they can sign up to meet one of the “players” in a dugout. If a “player” is adopted, the new owners will receive a trading card with their new kitten’s face on it as a memento. These cards will only be available at this event.

“We have so many wonderful furbabies looking for a home, and we cannot wait to share their cuteness with the public at this event,” the release said. “Many of these kittens have been waiting patiently in their foster homes, so to have them all in the shelter and able to be viewed by potential adopters will absolutely call for an exciting, and hopefully, very successful event!”

The ticket to get into this event is simply an approved adoption application. So, fill one out at www.leecountyhumane.org/adopt if you are interested.

The Lee County Humane Society is located at 1140 Ware Dr. in Auburn.

Missing this event would be a ‘cat-astrophe’!